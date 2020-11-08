Silambarasan TR finishes dubbing for Suseenthiran’s upcoming film Eeswaran

Silambarasan TR shared a photo on his Instagram space and revealed that he has finished dubbing for his upcoming film with Silambarasan titled Eeswaran.

Silambarasan TR took to his Instagram and shared a photo while revealing that he has finished dubbing for his upcoming film Eeswaran directed by Suseenthiran. In the photo, rear view of Simbu is seen in what looks like a dubbing studio. Sharing the photo, Simbu wrote on the photo sharing website, “Finally done with #dubbing for #eeswaran”. After he shared the photo, fans took to the comments section and wished the actor all success. They also shared the photo across all social media platforms.

Directed by Suseenthiran, the film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music. When the film was launched by Simbu on Vijayadasami, Simbu also released the film’s motion poster. While revealing the first look poster and motion poster, Simbu has also hinted that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2020.

See his post here:

Also Read: Kamal Haasan’s next with Lokesh Kanagaraj titled Vikram; WATCH intense title teaser

Meanwhile, Simbu also stated that the makers have wrapped up the shooting schedule earlier this week. Sharing the news, Simbu thanked the cast and crew of the film who helped with the shooting process. He wrote, “#ShootCompleted #EeswaranTeaserForDiwali I heartfully thank each and every one of my team #Eeswaran for this beautiful journey! & Special thanks to all my fans for all the love and support”. The film ran into trouble after a video of Simbu from the sets of the film was leaked on social media, in which Simbu was seen catching a real cobra. A complaint was lodged with the forest department by a Chennai-based animal rights activist.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×