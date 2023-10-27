Silambarasan TR flaunts his new look for STR 48; gives sneak peek into intense workout regime; Watch

Silambarasan TR made a massive comeback to the silver screens after a pretty long low phase with the massive success of his 2021-released movie, Maanaadu. The supremely talented Tamil actor is now set to be active in his acting career with some promising projects in his kitty.

As reported earlier, Silambarasan TR is joining hands with talented filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy for his 48th outing in movies, which has been tentatively titled STR 48. Interestingly, the actor is now preparing for his role in the project, which is set to go on floors soon.

Silambarasan TR flaunts his new look for STR 48

The popular star recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped an interesting video, in which he is seen flaunting his new look for STR 48. In the video, Silambarasan TR, who is enjoying a holiday abroad, is seen flaunting his new look in a long hairdo and thick beard, which he is set to sport in the untitled project helmed by Desingh Periyasamy.

Interestingly, Silambarasan TR is also seen going on a shopping spree in the video, as he enjoyed some 'me time' during the break. Later, the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu actor also gave a sneak peek into his intense workout regime for the untitled project and flaunted his chiseled physique in style. The fans and followers of Simbu are now going gaga over the actor's new look, and his video is currently winning the internet.

Watch Silambarasan TR's Instagram video, below:

About STR 48

As reported earlier, STR 48 will mark Silambarasan's first onscreen collaboration with director Desingh Periyasamy. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a period mass actioner, is produced by veteran actor Kamal Haasan, under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). Simbu is reportedly playing a double role in the untitled movie, which is being made as the biggest project in his acting career.

Silambarasan's work front

If things go as planned, Silambarasan might reunite soon with Gautham Vasudev Menon for the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu sequel, after both the actor and director finish their current commitments. For the unversed, the project was announced during the release of the 2022-released blockbuster movie. He is also planning to team up with Venkat Prabhu for a sequel to their celebrated outing Maanaadu, very soon.

