Silambarasan TR & Gautam Menon's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu shoot wraps up, check out BTS pics from sets

STR Silambarasan aka Simbu is one of the most popular Tamil actors, who will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. After months of the shoot, the film has finally wrapped up. The director took to Twitter and announced the wrap-up of the Simbu starrer. The team also shared a few pics from the sets.

Sharing a new poster of Simbu, director Gautam Vasudev Menon officially announced the wrap-up of the film. Radhika Sarathkumar, who is playing a pivotal role, has shared some fun BTS pics with Simbu and the team from the sets on her Twitter handle.

Check out pics here:

To the unversed, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which is touted to be a complete action drama, was extensively shot at the various locations of Chennai and Bombay. From the glimpse video, it was evident that the Gautham Menon directorial is a rustic actioner, that features Silambarasan in a never-seen-before avatar

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will reportedly explore a novel subject and it marks the third collaboration of Simbu, film director Gautham Menon & Oscar-winner A R Rahman. Billed to be a realistic and hard-hitting action drama, the upcoming Tamil film will be dubbed in various other languages.

Besides Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, he also has Corona Kumar, directed by Gokul and b backed by Vels Film International. The actor also will be seen in a Tamil film titled Pathu Thala directed by Obelli Krishna.

