Silambarasan TR has fans swooning over his latest photo as he flaunts toned physique

After his massive body transformation, Silambarasan TR entered social media, and his photos have been making the headlines.

Taking to his social media space, Silambarasan TR shared a new photo and made his fans swoon over him. He shared the shirtless photo and gave his fans a much needed treat. After his massive weight loss journey, he has been sharing photos from time to time while motivating his fans for a healthier lifestyle. While he was lauded for his successful fitness regime, fans of the Chekka Chivantha Vaanam actor took to the comments section and marvelled at his look.

On the work front, Silambarasan TR is on a roll as he has been signing new films. While his recent film Eeswaran was received well by fans, the teaser of his next film Maanaadu was released on his birthday. The film is expected to hit the big screens this year. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Daniel Annie Pope, Bharathiraja, Manoj will be seen playing key roles.

#Atman pic.twitter.com/lbJnTArs6g — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) June 13, 2021

Other than Maanaadu, STR also has Pathu Thala, which is also a multi starrer flick. Other than Simbu, Pathu Thala has Asuran fame Teejay, Manushyaputhiran, and Gautham Karthik in key roles. He recently announced that he will be collaborating with Gautham Vasudev Menon for the third time and the film will have music by AR Rahman. It is expected that the makers of the film will soon announce the rest of the cast and crew. He also volunteered to play the lead role in a fund raiser film for the Producers’ Association.

Credits :Twitter

