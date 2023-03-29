Silambarasan TR: 'If Pathu Thala gets a good opening, it’s because of the love of my fans'

Silambarasan TR has been going through a great resurgence phase of late with both blockbuster successes and good reviews for his last few films. After a short gap, he is coming back with the multi-starrer Pathu Thala, where he shares the screen with Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film is reported to be an authorized remake of a Kannada-language film Mufti. Silambarasan fans have been getting ready to witness their favourite star on the screen and Silambarasan has come out with a statement where he has expressed his aspirations for the film’s box office performance. Silambarasan is hopeful for the initial collection of Pathu Thala



There has been some hype surrounding the release of Pathu Thala with the song and promo videos that releases some years back. Silambarasan has shared hope about his film’s success and feels that if the film opened to great collections, he will be indebted to his fans and followers for their unconditional reviews. The fans have been excited about their star’s statement and the stakes for the films have been raised by a few stocks now.

Upcoming films and expectations



Pathu Thala is the biggest release for Silambarasan in some time and the industry is hopeful for a good box office run for the film that will be good for Silambarasan’s current credentials. Silambarasan will be next seen in the tentatively titled “STR 48”. The film is said to be a bid budget period film. The project is being set up as a Pan-Indian film. Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal films will be producing the film by Desingh Periyasamy.

