Silambarasan TR looks divine in this latest PHOTO as he is all set to start his holy trip to Sabarimala

Silambarasan TR took to his Twitter space and shared a photo in black shirt while revealing that he is all set to start his holy trip to Sabarimala.

Silambarasan TR took to his Twitter space this evening and shared a photo, where he was seen in a black shirt sitting in a temple with his hands folded as he was seen deeply lost in divinity. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Swamy Saranam” while revealing that he is all set to start his holy journey to Sabarimala. Every year around this time, photos of Simbu in a black outfit will surface online as the actor has never missed taking the holy trip every year.

Last year, photos of Simbu along with producer Suresh Kamatchi surfaced online, where they both were seen in a temple. The photo made the headlines as the duo sought out the differences that they had for the film Maanaadu. Earlier, the film was shelved as Suresh and Simbu had a fallout. However, after the meeting, it was announced that the film will not be shelved.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshan for the leading lady. It also has SJ Suryah, Daniel Annie Pope, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja in some crucial roles. Recent reports suggest that the film’s shooting will be shot in Yercaud next. He also has in his kitty, a rural drama titled Eeswaran. The film is directed by Suseenthiran and it is expected that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021.

