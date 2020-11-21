Silambarasan TR looks intense in the new poster of Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu

In the poster of the upcoming film Maanaadu by Venkat Prabhu, Simbu was seen pointing a head at his head while his reflections gaze at him.

A couple of days back, it was announced that the first look poster of Silambarasan TR for the film Maanaadu will be released on November 21. The makers revealed the poster today morning and fans went gaga over it. Now, the actor has released yet another poster, where Simbu looks intense with a gun pointed at his head by himself. It is to be noted that the earlier poster showed him with a bulled embedded on his forehead. With this second poster, it looks like the film will have a lot to do with guns and bullets.

As soon as the poster came out, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement. Before revealing Simbu’s look, the makers released a glimpse of his look where he was seen performing Namaz while a ruckus was happening in the background. The makers revealed a couple of weeks back that Simbu has joined the sets of the film in Pondicherry. Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh flashes a big smile as she gives a sneak peek into her Maldives beach fun; WATCH

See his post here:

Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Reports suggest that Maanaadu will be a political satire. The film is directed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. A while back, Simbu announced on his social media space that he has joined the sets of Maanaadu in Pondicherry. He shared the news with his photo.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×