Silambarasan TR makes a grand entry on social media with an intense video and goosebumps inducing BGM; WATCH

Sharing a video of himself performing various stuff including his weight loss journey and so on, Simbu has finally made a grand entry on social media.

In what looks like a huge treat to the fans of Silambarasan TR, the actor has finally made a re-entry to social media. Yesterday, an image with STR's hand holding on to a pole was shared by several celebrities and it was anticipated that it was the actor’s first look poster for his upcoming film with Suseenthiran. However, the entry of STR aka Silambarasan on social media has been welcomed with a loud cheer by the fans.

In the video montage, Simbu can be seen performing and his weight loss journey was also shown. Welcoming Simbu on social media, his close friend and actor Mahat Ragavendra took to his Twitter space and shared the video with an emotional note. He wrote, “A person who has utilised this quarantine in a positive way gives soo much hope that we all still can & this is not just about his transformation or this isn’t about proving himself to others! This was for his true inner self! The real inner most being! You truly are the ATMAN”.

Watch the video here:

S Thaman shared the video and revealed that he composed the BGM for the video montage. He wrote, “Wow !! STR !!! Adiiiiii !!!!! happy to score for this”. Kollywood actor Harish Kalyan, who is also a huge fan of Simbu, wrote on his Twitter space, “#Atman This is gonna be a new avatar. Can’t wait for it na #SilambarasanTR Love you always”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Simbu has two films in his pipeline – Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu and the yet to be titled film with Suseenthiran.

