Silambarasan TR raps & sings Vishnu Vishal's FIR movie theme song; Video is out & LIT

The Tamil star, Silambarasan TR has crooned the theme song of Vishnu Vishal's upcoming film FIR. The Maanadu actor turned singer and rapper for FIR's theme song. After teasing fans with a few BTS pics, Vishnu took to Twitter and shared the full video song and fans are going gaga over it.

The video shows Simbu singing and rapping along with Christopher Stanley, who also provided lyrics for the song. A few lines written by Mobin has also been used in the Tamil rap lyrics portions of the song. The visual of Vishnu in bare body with action sequences make the song overall lit and fire. The powerful lyrics and music compliments to Silambarasan's powerful voice.

Sharing the video song on Twitter, Vishnu Vishal thanked Simbu for singing. He wrote, "Thank you nanba @SilambarasanTR_ for giving your voice to #FIR."

Written and directed by Manu Anand, FIR features Vishnu in the character of Abu Bakker Abdula, a Muslim boy whose life turns upside down after he is suspected as a terrorist. FIR is scheduled to release in theaters on February 11 in Tamil and Telugu and is presented by Ravi Teja.

The film also features Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, Reba Monica John, Gaurav Narayanan, and Prashanth Rangaswamy among others. Produced by Vishnu Vishal's own production house, VV Studioz, the film has visuals by cinematographer Arul Vincent and music by Ashwath.

