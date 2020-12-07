Silambarasan TR’s charming new PHOTOS in rugged look with long hair and thick beard go viral

Silambarasan TR took to his Twitter space and shared his recent photos, where he can be seen in a rugged look with thick beard and long hair.

After a really long break, Silambarasan TR gave a re-entry to social media last month and it looks like he knows his way around to gain more and more followers. With his new alluring photos and adorable videos, the actor is keeping his followers engaged and they are all happy to see the actor share his whereabouts. In his latest post, Simbu has shared new set of photos, where he can be seen in long hair and a thick beard.

His recent photos in this rugged avatar come after the actor shared adorable photos and videos with his nephew. Before that, he shared photos from a swimming pool, while revealing that he has joined the sets of his upcoming film Maanaadu in Pondicherry. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead, Premgi Amaren, SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, Daniel Annie Pope of Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame among others.

Other than Maanaadu, he also has in his kitty a film with Suseenthiran. Titled Eeswaran, the film has Niddhi Agerwal as the leading lady and it is touted to be a rural drama. The film’s teaser was released on Diwali and it was revealed that the film will release on the big screens on Pongal 2021. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music for the film. It is rumoured that Silambarasan will reprise the role of Prithviraj in the Tamil remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Credits :Twitter

