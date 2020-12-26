Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran: Makers to release the trailer and launch audio soon

Taking to their social media space, the makers of the upcoming film of Silambarasan TR titled Eeswaran announced that the film's trailer will be released soon.

The makers of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film Eeswaran are giving continuous updates. While they revealed the first single a couple of weeks back, now, they have revealed that the film’s trailer will be released soon and the audio tracks will also be launched soon. While fans are waiting to know the release date soon, this update by the makers has made the fans go gaga. Taking to the Twitter space, the makers of the film shared an unseen photo of Simbu from the film.

Last month, the makers released the teaser, which was a huge hit. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film is touted to be a rural drama. It stars Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. It also has Bharathiraja in a key role. It was hinted by the makers along with the first poster that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021.

Meanwhile, other than this, it was announced a couple of days back that Simbu will join hands with director Krishna for his next film titled Pathu Thala, which also stars Gautham Karthik as a lead actor. He has yet another film in his pipeline. Titled Maanaadu, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while an ensemble of star cast will be seen playing the key roles. SJ Suryah, Manoj K Raja, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Daniel Annie Pope of Tamil Bigg Boss fame are some of the actors who will be seen acting in the film.

