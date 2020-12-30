Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran: Makers of the Suseenthiran directorial to launch audio tracks on January 2

Taking to her Twitter space, Niddhi Agerwal announced that the audio tracks of the upcoming film Eeswaran will be launched on January 2.

Last week, the makers of Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran stated that they will post an official update regarding the film’s trailer and audio soon. Now, Nidhhi Aggerwal, who will be seen as the leading lady in the film, has revealed on Twitter that the film’s audio tracks will be launched on January 2. Sharing an unseen poster of the film, she revealed the news. In the poster, both the lead actors can be seen performing a dance move.

She wrote, “#Eeswaran Grand Audio Launch on January 2nd!” Last month, the makers released the teaser, which was a huge hit. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film is touted to be a rural drama. It stars Bharathiraja in a key role. It was hinted by the makers along with the first poster that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021. However, an official update regarding the film’s release date is still awaited.

Also Read: Selvaraghavan’s Aayirathil Oruvan: Karthi, Andrea Jeremiah and Reema Sen starrer gets a rerelease in theatres

So far, the makers have revealed a teaser and an audio track as a treat to the fans of Silambarasan TR. S Thaman has composed music for the film and it was revealed by the composer last week that Eeswaran is one of the fastest projects that he could finish in 2 months. Meanwhile, other than this, it was announced a couple of days back that Simbu will join hands with director Krishna for his next film titled Pathu Thala, which also stars Gautham Karthik as a lead actor. He has yet another film in his pipeline. Titled Maanaadu, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×