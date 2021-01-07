Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran: Makers of the Suseenthiran directorial to release the trailer on THIS date

Silambarasan TR took to his Twitter space and announced that the trailer of his upcoming film Eeswaran will be released tomorrow.

Silambarasan TR took to his Twitter space and announced that the trailer of his upcoming film Eeswaran will be released tomorrow at 5:04 pm. This news has come as a huge treat to the fans of STR as they are now counting the days to watch the film on the big screens as the film is set to be released on January 14. Last month, on Diwali, the makers released the film’s teaser and it received positive feedback from the audience.

The film has music by sensation composer S Thaman and the audio tracks were launched at a grand event on January 2. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film is touted to be a rural drama. It stars Bharathiraja in a key role. So far, the makers have revealed a teaser and an audio track as a treat to the fans of Silambarasan TR.

See Simbu's tweet here:

Also Read: Kayal Anandhi to tie the knot in an arranged marriage tonight?

Meanwhile, other than this, it was announced a couple of days back that Simbu will join hands with director Krishna for his next film titled Pathu Thala, which also stars Gautham Karthik as a lead actor. He has yet another film in his pipeline. Titled Maanaadu, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady and it is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The shooting of the film is going on at a brisk pace. Simbu’s first look for the film was released by the makers and it followed a couple of other posters of the actor from the film.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×