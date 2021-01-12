Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran: OTT release of the Suseenthiran directorial postponed

Rural drama Eeswaran, directed by Suseenthiran, has Silambarasan TR as the lead actor and Nidhi Aggerwal as the leading lady.

It was announced by the makers of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film Eeswaran that the film’s OTT release for fans outside India will be on the same day as its theatrical release, which is on January 14. Following the announcement, the makers received a backlash from the Theatre Association and they stated that a release on OTT platform on the same day of its theatrical release will affect the business and asked them to revoke the decision.

Later, Madhav Media, who is bankrolling Eeswaran, announced their decision to not release it on OTT platform on the same day of its theatrical release. They wrote, “Considering the request from TN theatre association & to ensure that the theater experience is not compromised, we had to take the unfortunate call to hold the release of #Eeswaran on @olyflix_ over PVOD. Hope TN Theatre Association supports us by increasing the no. of screens”

Considering the request from TN theatre association & to ensure that the theater experience is not compromised, we had to take the unfortunate call to hold the release of #Eeswaran on @olyflix_ over PVOD. Hope TN Theatre Association supports us by increasing the no. of screens — Madhav Media (@madhavmedia) January 11, 2021

Directed by Suseenthiran, Eeswaran has Silambarasan TR as the lead actor, while Nidhi Aggerwal will be seen as the leading lady. The film is touted to be a rural drama and it stars Bharathiraja in a key role. Meanwhile, other than this, it was announced a couple of days back that Simbu will join hands with director Krishna for his next film titled Pathu Thala, which also stars Gautham Karthik as a lead actor. He has yet another film in his pipeline. Titled Maanaadu, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady.

