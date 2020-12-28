Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran: S Thaman REVEALS he has finished composing music for the Suseenthiran directorial

S Thaman took to his Twitter space and announced that he has completed composing music for Silambarasan TR's upcoming film Eeswaran.

It was announced a couple of days back that the makers of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film Eeswaran will release the film’s trailer and launch the music soon. Now, it has been announced by the film’s music composer S Thaman that he has finished composing all the music tracks. Revealing the news, he also stated that this film’s music is the second fastest project that he couold finished in two months. It is expected that the makers will now announce the date of the musical launch soon.

Sharing the news, Thaman wrote, “All Musical WorkS of @SilambarasanTR_ #Eeswaran Completed thanks to Our dear #STR and My dir @Dir_Susee Sir for the Supprt and trust @madhavmedia @DCompanyOffl”. Last month, the makers released the teaser, which was a huge hit. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film is touted to be a rural drama. It stars Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady, while Bharathiraja will be seen in a key role.

See his Tweet here:

All Musical WorkS of @SilambarasanTR_ #Eeswaran Completed thanks to Our dear #STR and My dir @Dir_Susee Sir for the Supprt and trust @madhavmedia @DCompanyOffl#Eeswaran is my Second fastest Project after Businessman ( tel ) Completed in 2 Months of Time pic.twitter.com/L2vCiMrNNo — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 28, 2020

It was hinted by the makers along with the first poster that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021. As soon as the lockdown for COVID 19 was lifted, Simbu joined the sets of Maanaadu and the shooting process was wrapped up earlier this month. Simbu also shared a photo while revealing that he has finished the dubbing wok for the film. Meanwhile, Simbu has two more films in his pipeline including Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu and the yet to be titled project directed by Krishna.

