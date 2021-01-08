Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran teaser promises a action packed rural revenge drama: Watch

Taking to his Twitter space, Silambarasan TR revealed the trailer of his upcoming film Eeswaran directed by Suseenthiran.

Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film Eeswaran has been making the headlines ever since it was announced by the makers. The film’s shooting started after the lockdown relaxations and the makers wrapped up the shooting in a jiffy. It was also revealed that the film will hit the big screens on January 14 as a Pongal treat. Now, the makers have revealed the film’s trailer and it promises an action packed rural revenge drama with the right dosage of romance.

The trailer starts with an intro for Simbu as a voiceover. What we next is a series of massy ‘punch’ dialogues what we would always find in the films of Simbu. The trailer also shows some romantic portions where Nidhi Aggerwal can be seen trying to woo Simbu. It can also be seen that Simbu tries to save his family from his enemies while the latter owes to kill each and everyone in his family. It is expected that Eeswaran will come as a huge treat to the fans of Simbu.

On Diwali, the makers released the teaser of the film and it received a tremendously positive response from the fans. Meanwhile, other than this, it was announced a couple of days back that Simbu will join hands with director Krishna for his next film titled Pathu Thala, which also stars Gautham Karthik as a lead actor. He has yet another film in his pipeline. Titled Maanaadu, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady.

Watch the trailer here:

Credits :Twitter

