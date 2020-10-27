Silambarasan TR’s fans cheer for him as he enters the sets of Eeswaran; Watch VIDEO

A video of Silambarasan TR has surfaced online, where he can be seen on the sets of his upcoming film Eeswaran.

At a time when fans of Kollywood star Silambarasan TR are going gaga over the recent release of his first look from his upcoming film Eeswaran, a video of the actor has surfaced online, where he can we seen waiving to his fans as they cheer for him. As soon as the short video surfaced online, it started going viral on social media, as fans shared it across all platforms. In the video, Simbu was seen in a black tee and though the video was short, it came as a treat to his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Simbu has two films in his kitty including Eeswaran and Maanaadu. Yesterday, the makers of Eeswaran released the actor’s first look poster. The film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. Directed by Suseenthiran, the makers revealed that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021. Along with the first look poster, the makers also released the motion poster yesterday.

On the other hand, Maanaadu is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music. Other than the lead actors, the film has star cast including SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekar, Daniel Annie Pope and Bharathiraja in key roles. It is reported that Simbu will collaborate with Kamal Haasan for Sigappu Rojakkal 2.

Watch the video here:

