Silambarasan TR’s latest photos from the sets of Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu go viral

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is touted to be a political thriller with Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady.

We all know that Silambarasan TR will be next seen in Venkat Prabbu’s Maanaadu. While the makers had shared a series of posters and a trailer, there has been no updates about the film for a while. Now, photos from the sets of the film have surfaced online, where Silambarasan TR can be seen interacting with a fan. Ever since it surfaced online, the photos have been going viral on social media.

While fans are eagerly waiting to know the film’s release date, the makers have not yet decided on it due to the pandemic situation. A couple of months back, the film’s producer Suresh Kamatchi requested the fans to wait till the makers announce the official date of the film’s release. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is touted to be a political thriller. It is expected that the makers will come up with more updates regarding the film’s release soon.

Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the role of the leading lady, while the movie has an ensemble star cast. Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, SA Chandrasekar, SJ Suryah are the other top actors who will be seen playing some key roles in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the political drama. The makers also released some first looks of Silambarasan TR from the film. The teaser was released a couple of months back and it was a huge hit.

