Silambarasan TR’s Maanaadu: First single Meherezylaa to be released on 21 June; Watch teaser

At a time when we are all waiting for the makers of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film Maanaadu to announce updates about the film, director Venkat Prabhu has revealed that the film’s first single will be released on June 21. Along with the announcement, he has also shared a teaser which shows Yuvan Shankar Raja and Bhavadharini along with Venkat Prabhu in the recording room, getting ready to record the song. He also assured that the song’s lyrics were penned by Madhan Karki.

It is expected that the makers will come up with more updates regarding the film’s release in the upcoming days. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the role of the leading lady, while the movie has an ensemble star cast. Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, SA Chandrasekar, SJ Suryah are the other top actors who will be seen playing some key roles in the film. Meanwhile, the makers released the trailer a couple of months back, which was received with a huge applause by the fans.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the political drama. The makers also released some posters of Silambarasan TR from the film. STR was last seen in the rural drama Eeswaran directed by Suseenthiran. He recently announced his collaboration with Gautham Vasudev Menon titled Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan. He also has in his kitty a film directed by Krishna titled Pathu Thala, which is a multi starrer. It has Gautham Karthik, Kalaiyarasan of Madras fame, Manushyaputhran among the others in the key roles.

Watch the teaser here:

