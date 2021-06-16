Silambarasan TR’s Maanaadu: Makers confirm the film will get a theatrical release

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is a multi starrer with Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady.

In what has come as an exciting piece of news to the fans of Silambarasan TR, producer Suresh Kamatchi of his next film Maanaadu has confirmed that the film will get a theatrical release and they will not release it directly on OTT platform. It is to be noted that the producer had in May requested the fans to wait till the makers announce the official date of the film’s release. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is touted to be a social drama.

It is expected that the makers will come up with more updates regarding the film’s release in the upcoming days. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the role of the leading lady, while the movie has an ensemble star cast. Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, SA Chandrasekar, SJ Suryah are the other top actors who will be seen playing some key roles in the film. Meanwhile, the makers released the trailer a couple of months back, which was received with a huge applause by the fans.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the political drama. The makers also released some posters of Silambarasan TR from the film. STR was last seen in the rural drama Eeswaran directed by Suseenthiran. He recently announced his collaboration with Gautham Vasudev Menon titled Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan. He also has in his kitty a film directed by Krishna titled Pathu Thala, which is a multi starrer. It has Gautham Karthik, Kalaiyarasan of Madras fame, Manushyaputhran among the others in the key roles.

