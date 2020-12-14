Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran: Makers REVEAL lyrical video of the first single titled Thamizhan Pattu; WATCH

After releasing the first single of the Suseenthiran directorial, now the makers have released its lyrical video.

The makers of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film Eeswaran are continuously giving updates. While they revealed the first single this morning, now, they have released the lyrical video of the song. The film has music by S Thaman and the song titled Thamizhan Pattu had lyrics by Yugabharathi. When the first single was released this morning, it took over the internet and now that the lyrical video has come out, it goes without saying that it will be a huge hit with the audiences.

Last month, the makers released the teaser, which was a huge hit. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film is touted to be a rural drama. It stars Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. It also has Bharathiraja in a key role. It was revealed by the makers along with the first poster that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021.

Meanwhile, other than this, Simbu has yet another film in his pipeline. Titled Maanaadu, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while an ensemble of star cast will be seen playing the key roles. SJ Suryah, Manoj K Raja, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Daniel Annie Pope of Tamil Bigg Boss fame are some of the actors who will be seen acting in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music, while Venkat Prabhu is directing it. A couple of days back, it was revealed that a shooting schedule of the film was wrapped up in Pondicherry.

