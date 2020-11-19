Silambarasan TR’s Maanaadu: Makers of the Venkat Prabhu directorial to release first look poster on THIS date

Simbu took to his Twitter space and announced the news while releasing a glimpse of his first look poster for Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu.

It’s raining treats for the fans of Silambarasan TR. While the actor is still basking the success of the teaser of his upcoming film Eeswaran, the makers of Maanaadu have now announced that the actor’s first look poster of the film will be released on November 21st. The news was announced with a glimpse of Simbu’s look for the film. He was seen in a long kurta and a skull cap, doing Namaz, as a ruckus happens in the background.

On the poster, it was written, “Stand for what is right even if it means standing alone”. Sharing the poster, Simbu wrote, “#Inshallah First look on 21 Nov 2020 @ 10:44am”. As soon as the poster came out, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement. Yesterday, Venkat Prabhu announced on his Twitter space that an update will be revealed by the makers today. Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope.

Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Reports suggest that Maanaadu will be a political satire. The film is directed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. A while back, Simbu announced on his social media space that he has joined the sets of Maanaadu in Pondicherry. He shared the news with his photo.

