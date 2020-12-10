Silambarasan TR’s Maanaadu: Makers of the Venkat Prabhu directorial wrap up shooting schedule in Pondicherry

Last month, Silambarasan TR took to his social media handle and shared a photo of himself while revealing that he has joined the sets of Maanaadu in Pondicherry.

Silambarasan TR is one of the top stars of Kollywood. Be it his films or his press meets, the actor has never failed to make headlines from time to time. Recently, he rejoined social media, and since then, he has been in the news constantly. Currently, he is busy with the filming process of Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu. Now, Venkat Prabhu has revealed on his social media page that he has wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film in Pondicherry.

Last month, Silambarasan TR took to his social media handle and shared a photo of himself while revealing that he has joined the sets of Maanaadu in Pondicherry. With this, it is expected that the film’s next schedule will happen in Chennai. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is produced by Suresh Kamatchi. It has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while an ensemble star cast including SJ Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, Bharathiraja, Daniel Annie Pope, SA Chandrasekar will be seen in the film.

The makers released some first look posters of Simbu for the film, and they all were massive hits. It is expected that more updates regarding the film will be made soon. Other than this, Simbu also has in his kitty, a film with Suseenthiran. Titled Eeswaran, the film has Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady, while Bharathiraja will be seen playing a key role. On Diwali, the makers released the film’s teaser.

