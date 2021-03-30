Silambarasan TR’s Maanaadu: PHOTOS from the sets of the Venkat Prabhu directorial go viral

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including Silambarasan TR, Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, Manoj K Raja among the others.

We all know that Silambarasan TR will be next seen in Venkat Prabbu’s Maanaadu. While the makers had shared a series of posters and a trailer, there has been no updates about the film for a while. Now, photos from the sets of the film have surfaced online, where the cast members can be seen having a fun time on the sets. In the photos, lead actors Silambarasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Premgi Amaren can be seen.

It was reported recently that the film will be released on May 12 on the occasion of Eid. While the makers have not confirmed anything about this news yet, it has still made the actor’s fans go gaga on social media. A couple of weeks back, the film’s producer Suresh Kamatchi requested the fans to wait till the makers announce the official date of the film’s release. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is touted to be a social drama. It is expected that the makers will come up with more updates regarding the film’s release in the upcoming days.

See the photos here:

Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the role of the leading lady, while the movie has an ensemble star cast. Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, SA Chandrasekar, SJ Suryah are the other top actors who will be seen playing some key roles in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the political drama. The makers also released some first looks of Silambarasan TR from the film.

