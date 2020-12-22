Silambarasan TR’s Maanaadu: Venkat Prabhu directorial to be shot in Yercaud next?

Recently, Venkat Prabhu shared a photo while revealing that they have wrapped up the shooting schedule of Maanaadu in Pondicherry.

A couple of weeks back, Venkat Prabhu shared a photo while revealing that the shooting schedule of his upcoming film with Simbu titled Maanaadu was wrapped up in Pondicherry. While we are waiting for the makers to come up with more updates, it has now been reported that the team will be heading to Yercaud to commence the next shooting schedule there. Apparently, Venkat Prabhu skipped some shots in Pondicherry due to weather issues and he will shoot those scenes in Yercaud.

Well, it goes without saying that the news is an exciting one for the fans of Simbu. Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Reports suggest that Maanaadu will be a political satire. The film is directed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Touted to be a political satire, the makers had earlier revealed Simbu’s looks for the movie with a few posters. Meanwhile, he also has a rural drama Eeswaran in his kitty. The film has Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. It is expected that more details about the Suseenthiran directorial will be announced in the coming days. The film’s teaser was revealed by the makers on Diwali 2020 and it is expected that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021.

Credits :Times Of India

