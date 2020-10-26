  1. Home
Silambarasan TR’s next film with director Suseenthiran titled Eeswaran; First look and motion poster RELEASED

The makers of Simbu's next film with director Suseenthiran revealed that the film has been titled Eeswaran and they revealed the first look poster of the film.
October 26, 2020
In what looks like a huge visual treat to the fans of Silambarasan TR aka Simbu aka STR, the actor’s first look for his next film with director Suseenthiran has been released. Titled Eeswaran, the first look shows Simbu holding a snake and looking at someone sharply. While it was reported sometimes back that Simbu underwent massive weight loss training, it is evident from the first look that he has really worked hard to achieve the transformation.

Along with the first look poster, Simbu also released the film’s motion poster. While revealing the first look poster and motion poster, Simbu has also hinted that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2020. With the motion poster, it is understood that the film will have snake and cricket as important elements. By the end of the motion poster, Simbu’s voice-over appears, where he says with a swag, “Now bowl the ball, man”.

Check out the first look poster here:

As soon as the poster was released, fans and followers of the actor took to the comments section and hailed them. The film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music. Last week, the composer took to his Twitter space and shared a photo, while revealing that he has started composing music for the film. The gripping BGM for the motion poster was also lauded by the fans of Silmabarasan TR.

See the motion poster here:

Credits :Twitter

