Silambarasan TR’s next with Gautham Karthik: The Krishna directorial titled Pathu Thala

Taking to his Twitter space, Silambarasan TR expressed his excitement to share the screen space with Gautham Karthik.

Yesterday, it was announced that STR will be joining forces with Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu fame Gautham Karthik for his next film, which will be directed by Krishna. Now, the makers have revealed that the film has been titled Pathu Thala. Along with the title, the makers have also hinted that the film will be a psycho thriller. For the unversed, the director shot to fame with Suriya and Jyothika starrer Sillunu Oru Kadhal.

Pathu Thala will be bankrolled by Studio Green and it will mark the production company’s 20th venture. It is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew in the upcoming days. The title was launched by 10 eminent personalities from the Kollywood industry including Vignesh Shivan, Karthik Subbaraj, Anand Shankar, Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith among the others. Sharing the title, Silambarasan TR wrote, “Happy to share screen space with younger brother @goutham_karthik , Excited to work with my friend @nameis_krishna & a reunion with @kvgvraja”.

Meanwhile, other than this, Simbu has in his kitty two more films. He is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu. The multi-starrer has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while SJ Suryah, Manoj K Raja, Bharathiraja, Daniel Annie Pope will be seen playing key roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film. On the other hand, Simbu recently wrapped up the shooting of his yet another upcoming film titled Eeswaran directed by Suseenthiran. The film is expected to hit the big screens on Pongal 2021.

