Silambarasan TR’s Pathu Thala: AR Rahman to compose music for the Krishna directorial; First look unveiled

Directed by Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame Krishna, Pathu Thala has Gautham Karthik, Teejay and Kalayarasan in key roles.

Last month, it was announced that STR will be joining forces with Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu fame Gautham Karthik for his next film, which will be directed by Krishna. Now, the makers have revealed that the film’s music will be composed by AR Rahman. Titled Pathu Thala, the Oscar-winning composer unveiled the film’s first look poster yesterday, and it looks like the film will have a gangster backdrop. Suriya and Jyothika starrer Sillunu Oru Kadhal’s fame director Krishna will be helming the multi-starrer flick.

It was also revealed that the film will have Kalaiyarasan of Madras fame, Asuran actor Teejay and writer Manushyaputran in key roles. Sharing the poster, AR Rahman wrote on his Twitter space, “Glad to reveal the first look of #PathuThala”. Pathu Thala will be bankrolled by Studio Green and it will mark the production company’s 20th venture. It is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew in the upcoming days.

The title was launched by 10 eminent personalities from the Kollywood industry including Vignesh Shivan, Karthik Subbaraj, Anand Shankar, Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith among others. Meanwhile, Silambarasan TR’s latest film Eeswaran hit the big screens as a Pongal special and it received a lukewarm response. He is awaiting the release of his next film titled Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film has an ensemble of star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshan for the leading lady, SJ Suryah, Tamil Bigg Boss fame Daniel Annie Pope among the others.

