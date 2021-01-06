Silambarasan TR’s Pathu Thala: Asuran star Teejay, writer Manushyaputran joins the cast list

Wishing Teejay on his birthday, the film's director Krishna welcomed him onboard the film by sharing his photo.

Last month, it was announced that STR will be joining forces with Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu fame Gautham Karthik for his next film, which will be directed by Krishna. Now, the makers have revealed that the film will feature actor Teejay of Asuran fame and write Manushyaputhran in key roles. Wishing Teejay on his birthday, director Krishna welcomed him onboard the film.

He wrote, “I am impressed with your involvement in #pathuthalamovie pre shoot itself.. waiting to work with you buddy @Iamteejaymelody @PathuthalaMovie entire team & me, Wish you happy birthday to you...” Thanking the director for his warm welcome, Teejay wrote, “That's very sweet of you. Thank you sir! Looking forward to work with you as well. Much love #TeeJayArunasalam”.

See the Tweet here:

That's very sweet of you. Thank you sir! Looking forward to work with you as well. Much love #TeeJayArunasalam https://t.co/3nkyHRcyBS — TeeJay Arunasalam (@Iamteejaymelody) January 6, 2021

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s power packed action in Master’s new promo shows glimpse of his rugged avatar in the film

While revealing the title look, the makers had also hinted that the film will be a psycho thriller. For the unversed, the director shot to fame with Suriya and Jyothika starrer Sillunu Oru Kadhal. Pathu Thala will be bankrolled by Studio Green and it will mark the production company’s 20th venture. It is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew in the upcoming days. The title was launched by 10 eminent personalities from the Kollywood industry including Vignesh Shivan, Karthik Subbaraj, Anand Shankar, Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith among the others. Sharing the title, Silambarasan TR wrote, “Happy to share screen space with younger brother @goutham_karthik , Excited to work with my friend @nameis_krishna & a reunion with @kvgvraja”.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×