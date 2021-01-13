Silambarasan TR’s Pathu Thala: Madras star Kalayarasan joins the cast list; See post

It was announced by the makers that the film will have Silambarasan TR as the lead actor, while Gautham Karthik will be seen seen playing a key role.

Last month, it was announced that STR will be joining forces with Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu fame Gautham Karthik for his next film, which will be directed by Krishna. Now, the makers have revealed that the film will feature actor Kalayarasan of Madras fame and in a key role.Announcing the news on their social media space, the film’s makers revealed that more details regarding the film will be updated soon. Last week, it was announced that the film will star Asuran star Teejay in a key role.

The makers wrote, “Welcoming darling @KalaiActor as #Ameer on board for #PathuThala. Watch out for more update”. Wishes poured in for the actor as his fans congratulated him for staring in the film. It is expected that more details about the film will be made soon.

See the Tweet here:

Also Read: Pongal 2021, Makar Sankranti Special: Soorarai Pottru, 96, Viswasam to watch on Sun TV and other channels

While revealing the title look, the makers had also hinted that the film will be a psycho-thriller. For the unversed, the director shot to fame with Suriya and Jyothika starrer Sillunu Oru Kadhal. Pathu Thala will be bankrolled by Studio Green and it will mark the production company’s 20th venture. It is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew in the upcoming days. The title was launched by 10 eminent personalities from the Kollywood industry including Vignesh Shivan, Karthik Subbaraj, Anand Shankar, Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith among the others. Sharing the title, Silambarasan TR wrote, “Happy to share screen space with younger brother @goutham_karthik , Excited to work with my friend @nameis_krishna & a reunion with @kvgvraja”.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×