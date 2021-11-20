Silambarasan TR says his shelved films with Nelson Dilipkumar & Vetrimaaran had potential of a cult classic

Silambarasan TR AKA Simbu's Maanaadu is finally set to release on November 25. The actor has begun promotions and in a recent media interaction, he opened up about his dropped films with well-acclaimed directors like Nelson Dilipkumar and Vetrimaaran.

Silambarasan said that his shelved film with both the director's Nelson Dilipkumar and Vetrimaaran had all the right potential to become cult classics. Though he didn't mention why those movies got dropped, Simbu said from now he will be choosing only the right scripts.

"I actually wanted to launch a new breed of filmmakers with Podaa Podi and Vettai Mannan but for some reason, it didn't happen. Now, people are enjoying the dark comedy genre like Doctor and I'm super happy about the film's success. But you know what? the dark humor in Doctor is not even 10% of Vettai Mannan. Nelson is such a talented boy. But had Vettai Mannan released long back, people would have said it's a film ahead of its time"

The actor also declared that from now he will be more into content-oriented movies and will avoid violence and bloodshed as he wants to explore his creativity.

Also Read: VIDEO: Simbu breaks down during his speech at Maanaadu event; Says he is facing a lot of issues

Meanwhile, directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is a sci-fi thriller based and will see Simbu in never seen before avatar. His transformation for the film is incredible. Co-starring SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, Maanaadu also has Premgi Amaren, Bharathiraja and SA Chandrasekaran in supporting roles.