Silambarasan TR sets the temperature soaring with his new PHOTOS in the pool

Simbu, who recently revealed that he has joined the sets of Maanaadu in Pondicherry, has now shared some new photos.

Well, it looks like Silambarasan TR is on a mission to treat his fans. While the teaser of his upcoming film Maanaadu is still the talk of the town, the actor has now shared photos from the swimming pool and they are absolutely drool-worthy. In the photos, Simbu can be seen in black shirt and he is spotted with thick beard. As soon as the photos surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and marveled at the photos.

Meanwhile, Simbu recently shared a photo on Instagram while revealing that the shooting of Maanaadu is resumed and that he has joined the sets. Well, it goes without saying that the news is an exciting one for the fans of Simbu. Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

See his photos here:

Reports suggest that Maanaadu will be a political satire. The film is directed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. As far has his film with Suseenthiran Eeswaran is concerned, the makers released the teaser on Diwali. It was revealed that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021. The film’s shooting was wrapped up earlier this month and Simbu shared the news along with a photo.

