Silambarasan TR shares a happy pic with fans as his blockbuster Maanadu completes 100 days

Silambarasan TR's film Maanadu, completed 100 days since theatrical release. Today, the actor shared a happy selfie with fans to celebrate the special day. He can be seen taking a selfie with fans in smiles as they seem overjoyed and jumping. The blockbuster pic is currently going viral on Internet as fans are overjoyed with this milestone.

Sharing the pic on Twitter, Simbu wrote, "#Maanaadu #MaanaaduBB100days #100DaysofMaanaadu #SilambarasanTR #NeengaillaamaNaanilla." The film had to go through hurdles till the last minute as Maanaadu was announced postponed and screenings were cancelled. However, despite everything, the film became a blockbuster.

Venkat Prabhu has taken to his Twitter to express his gratitude and wrote, " kodanakodi nandrigal to #SilambarasanTR fans!! Cinema lovers!! Print and online media friends!! And to every single person who made this possible!! #Kadavulirrukaar #maanaadu100days #maanaadu."

Maanaadu producer Suresh Kamatchi has also thanked everyone for making the film a successful one, and shared a heartfelt message through a press note thanking every important member of the film. He gave a special shout out to Silambarasan for his efforts in reducing weight and sporting a stylish look for the film.

Maannadu narrates the tale of a common man and a police officer as they get trapped in a time loop. The day they get stuck in the time loop turns out to be the day of a public conference of the Chief Minister and are forced to live the same day over and over again. Directed and penned by Venkat Prabhu, the action thriller stars S. J. Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

