Silambarasan TR shares a statement to thank fans for love & support as Maanaadu achieves blockbuster success

Silambarasan TR aka Simbu's Maanaadu film released last week on November 25, after a long postponement and hurdles. In just 3 days, the movie is earning good numbers and has become a blockbuster success. On that note, Simbu released a statement to express gratitude towards his fans, friends, team and his parents for the love and support.

Silambarasan took to social media and shared a statement as Maanaadu turns blockbuster success in just three days of release. He thanked his producer Suresh Kamatchi, director Venkat Prabhu for giving him such a story and his team. He specially also thanked his fans and said thank you is a very small word for the love they showered on him.

Ahead of the release, the team or Maanaadu hosted a pre-release event and Silambarasan broke down saying he has been facing a lot of difficulties. Reacting to that, he mentioned in the note that he is glad to receive everyone's love and for enduring the little tear drop that fell on the audio festival without falling to the ground.

Maanaadu opened to glowing reviews and judging from the initial box office figures, the audience seems to have also given a big thumbs up to the movie. The film had to go through hurdles till the last minute as Maanaadu was announced postponed and screenings were cancelled. However, despite everything, the film became a blockbuster.

Also Read: Silambarasan TR says his shelved films with Nelson Dilipkumar & Vetrimaaran had potential of a cult classic

Recently, Rajinikanth also watched the movie and made a personal phone call to congratulate Simbu, Venkat Prabhu and SJ Surya.