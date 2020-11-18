Silambarasan TR is shooting for an action sequence in Pondicherry for Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu?

After wrapping up shooting for Eeswaran, Simbu posted a photo on his social media a couple of days back, revealing that he has joined the sets of Maanaadu.

Kollywood actor Silambarasan TR took to his social media space and revealed a couple of weeks back that he has started shooting for his upcoming film Maanaadu. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Simbu said that he has joined the sets in Pondicherry. Now, hearsay has that the actor is shooting an action sequence in the Union Territory. However, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the same.

Yesterday, Simbu shared his photos, where he was seen in a pool. As soon as he shared the photos, they started going viral on social media. Maanaadu is touted to be a political satire. It has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady. Other than the lead actors, the film has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Daniel Annie Pope, Manoj Bharathiraja, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekar among the other. Reports suggest that SAC will be seen playing the role of a Chief Minister in the film.

Earlier before the lockdown, photos from the sets made the rounds on internet, where SJ Suryah was seen in a police uniform. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film. Meanwhile, Simbu revealed recently that he wrapped up shooting and dubbing for his film with Suseenthiran titled Eeswaran. On Diwali, the makers released the film’s teaser. It was revealed that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021.

Credits :The Times Of India

