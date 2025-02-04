Silambarasan TR spills beans on Kamal Haasan’s review of his performance in Thug Life; ‘Sir called me and…’

Silambarasan TR seems to be riding high on success at the moment, courtesy of his power-packed film schedule ahead. The actor has signed up for several projects including the highly-anticipated Thug Life, co-starring Kamal Haasan in the lead. Moreover, two new films by the actor were also unveiled recently, promising an action-packed schedule this year.

And now, Simbu, who recently celebrated his birthday, addressed what the senior star Kamal Haasan has said to him after carefully reviewing the former’s performance in Thug Life.

The Pathu Thala star revealed that not only Kamal Haasan did call him up personally on his birthday and wish him, but the latter also saw his performance in Thug Life and heaped praises on it.

Silambarasan TR said, “Kamal Haasan sir has called me and wished me for the birthday. He has also watched Thug Life and appreciated for my performance.”

Well, it was back on February 3 when Silambarasan TR announced another of his films, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Marking the actor’s 51st film so far, the upcoming movie captioned the actor as the ‘God Of Love’.

Sharing the intriguing poster on social media, Silambarasan wrote, “God hesitates to visit Earth in fear of Love, however, what would happen if he visits despite his hesitation?”

While not much is known about this upcoming project, it is touted to hit the theaters in the Summer of 2026.

Ahead of that, Silambarasan TR is on the route to deliver a smashing release with Mani Ratnam directorial Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, where he pulls off a completely rugged look.