Silambarasan TR starrer Arasan’s promo to be postponed from Diwali to December 4, 2026? Find out

Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR, is an upcoming action entertainer slated to hit the big screens in 2027. While further details about the movie are yet to be revealed, it seems that the film's promo might be delayed once again, as Anirudh Ravichander is occupied with other commitments this month.

Arasan: Silambarasan TR starrer’s promo to be unveiled on December 4, 2026?

According to India Today Digital, the promo's dubbing work has been completed by the principal cast, including Silambarasan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore. Vetrimaaran has also completed his voice-over, which introduces the story and establishes its connection to the Vada Chennai universe.

The only pending component is Anirudh's background score. The team has reportedly been waiting for the composer to complete the work over the past week. With Anirudh's wedding scheduled for this month, the makers are said to be mindful of his other commitments and are keen not to disturb him.

Reportedly, producer Kalaippuli S Thanu suggested using the background score from the earlier promo and proceeding with the release. However, both the director and STR are said to have preferred waiting for Anirudh's original score to retain the intended impact of the promo.

As per the report, the promo is now being considered for release alongside Vijay Sethupathi's Train . The Mysskin directorial, which is also produced by Thanu, is slated to hit the screens on December 4, 2026.

For those unaware, the makers are planning to unveil an eight-minute promo for the movie, which will also feature Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Arasan is a spin-off of the Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai. Alongside Silambarasan TR, the film features Vijay Sethupathi, Chaitra J. Achar, Yogalakshmi, Andrea Jeremiah, and Priyanka Arul Mohan in pivotal roles.

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Silambarasan TR was last seen alongside Kamal Haasan in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, which explores the evolving relationship between a man and his foster son. The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, and Mahesh Manjrekar in important roles.

Looking ahead, STR is reportedly set to headline a fun-filled action entertainer directed by Dude filmmaker Keerthiswaran, with Nayanthara rumored to play the female lead. Reports also suggest that the project could be completed within 120 days, although further details are yet to be officially confirmed.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Suriya48: Suriya starrer with director TJ Gnanavel to be released on May 1, 2027? Here’s what we know