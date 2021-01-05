Silambarasan TR starrer Eeswaran's makers REVEAL no channel has got the satellite rights of the movie yet

Suseethiran's Eeswaran is all set to be released on January 14, 2020. It features Silambarasan TR and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for further updates regarding Silambarasan’s upcoming movie Eeswaran that will be released soon. In the midst of all this, there have been certain rumours about the satellite rights of the rural entertainer being sold to a particular channel. In fact, this piece of news was announced by none other than filmmaker Ravindar Chandrasekaran himself through his Facebook handle. However, this piece of news has turned out to be false owing to another clarification by the makers.

The production house under the banner of which Eeswaran has been made has forwarded this statement on Twitter, “News about #Eeswaran Satellite Rights being bagged by any channel is not true. We are still in talks with all major channels for the rights. Please await official confirmation from @madhavmedia only. Thank you.” Meanwhile, Silambarasan had earlier announced that the movie will be released on January 14, 2020, which also marks the special occasion of Pongal.

Meanwhile, check out the two separate posts below:

Happy to announce Firstman filmworks and Libra productions grabbed the Digital and satellite rights of the movie. We thank Madhav media Mr.Balaji kappa for the grand success of the movie. Posted by Ravindar Chandrasekaran on Monday, 4 January 2021

News about #Eeswaran Satellite Rights being bagged by any channel is not true. We are still in talks with all major channels for the rights. Please await official confirmation from madhavmedia only. Thank you — Madhav Media (madhavmedia) January 4, 2021

Other than Simbu, the rural entertainer also features Bharathiraja and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles. The movie is said to have been shot within the vicinity of Dindigul. Suseenthiran has directed Eeswaran for which Silambarasan has reportedly undergone a major physical transformation. It is going to be released just a day after the release of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. Meanwhile, Silambarasan TR has earlier has two more releases lined up for this year namely Maha and Maanaadu.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: STR says Eeswaran was made for theatres to gain old glory; Praises Vijay for releasing Master in theatres

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :FacebookTwitter

Share your comment ×