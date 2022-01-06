Silambarasan TR starrer Maanaadu's remake rights sold; Details Inside

Silambarasan TR starrer Tamil outing Maanaadu will now be remade in other Indian languages as well. Suresh Productions has acquired the remake rights for the film. Sharing the delightful news on social media, they announced as, “Blockbuster #Maanaadu going places....@SureshProdns has acquired all Indian language remake rights of the movie. They also have Telugu theatrical dubbing rights.”

Maannadu narrates the tale of a common man and a police officer as they get trapped in a time loop. The day they get stuck in the time loop turns out to be the day of a public conference of the Chief Minister. They are forced to live the same day over and over again. Directed and penned by Venkat Prabhu, the action thriller was released in theatres on 25 November 2021.

The science fiction flick has been produced by Suresh Kamatchi and stars S. J. Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan, S. A. Chandrasekhar, Y. G. Mahendran, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Aravind Akash. The background score of the film was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography was done by Richard M. Nathan.