Silambarasan TR starts the year spiritually; Shares wishes from Kasi Vishwanath temple

Taking to his Twitter space, Silambarasan TR shared a photo from Kasi Vishwanath temple while wishing his fans a happy new year.

Silambarasan TR took to his Twitter space and shared a photo while wishing his followers on New Year. Sharing the photo, he also revealed that he has started the year in a spiritual way. He revealed that he is celebrating the new year from Kasi Vishwanath temple. As soon as the photo surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and shared their wishes to the Eeswaran actor.

Before this, Simbu shared a photo in black shirt while revealing that he has started his holy journey to Sabarimala. Meanwhile, Silambarasan TR will be next seen in Eeswaran directed by Suseenthiran. The makers revealed a couple of days back that the film will hit the big screens on January 14 as a Pongal treat to the fans. Eeswaran has Nidhi Aggerwal as the leading lady while Bharathiraja will be seen playing a key role. It was revealed a couple of days back that the film’s audio tracks will be launched in a grand event tomorrow. Eeswaran will lock horns with Thalapathy Vijay’s Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

He also has in his kitty, a social drama titled Maanaadu. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshan for the leading lady. It also has SJ Suryah, Daniel Annie Pope, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja in some crucial roles. Recent reports suggest that the film’s shooting will be shot in Yercaud next.

