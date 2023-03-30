Silambarasan TR strikes hat-trick with Pathu Thala? 10 tweets to read if you want to watch his gangster film

Silambarasan TR's most awaited film Pathu Thala has finally been released in theatres and fans can't keep calm. The actor's film began openings with FDFS shows and houseful screenings throughout Tamil Nadu. Several netizens, who watched the film took to Twitter and shared their views on the gangster drama.

Pathu Thala' is the film in which STR has again taken the avatar of a gangster. Simbu plays the role of AGR in this movie which is based on the sand mafia. The film is receiving mixed reviews from the audiences. While some sections has called Pathu Thala a blockbuster, a few others said that it couldn't stand up to the original version. However, netizens are totally impressed with Simbu's performance as a gangster and his chemistry with Gautham Karthik, who is seen in a key role is also being praised. As usual, AR Rahman's music has been given a huge shout-out in the reviews.

Take a look at audience's reaction to Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala

About Pathu Thala

A major section of people have liked Pathu Thala and called it a hat-trick success for Silambarasan TR. Previously, he scored blockbuster hits with his previous releases Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Maanadu. Ahead of the release, yesterday, Simbu shared a special message to fans and said if the film opened to great collections, he will be indebted to his fans and followers for their unconditional reviews.

Pathu Thala is the remake of Shivarakumar's Kannada film Mufti. Directed by Obeli Krishna, the film also stars Gautham Krishna and Priya Bhavani in lead roles. The project also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Teejay, Joe Malloori, Kalaiyarasan, and Redin Kingsley in key roles, along with others. Music maestro AR Rahman has scored the music for Pathu Thala, whereas Farook Basha is cranking the camera for the drama. The editing department has been headed by Praveen K.L. and Uthara Menon is the costume designer.

