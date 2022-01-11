Silambarasan TR is thankful as he's bestowed with honorary doctorate; Dedicates it to Tamil cinema & parents

As earlier we reported, Simbu is honoured with a doctorate by Vels University, Chennai. The actor received an honorary doctorate today, January 11, in Chennai. STR is over the moon and is thankful to his family and fans for it. He has dedicated his doctorate to his family and fans.

Silambarasan TR, fondly called STR or Simbu took to Twitter and thanked his family, fans for their love and support. "Thanking all the committee members of Vels University & @IshariKGanesh for bestowing the Honorary Doctorate upon me. I dedicate this huge honour to Tamil cinema, my Appa & Amma! Cinema happened to me because of them! Finally - my fans, #NeengailaamaNaanilla Nandri Iraiva!," Simbu tweeted.

Take a look:

On the work front, Simbu has Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Menon. He also has Corona Kumar, directed by Gokul and both the movies are backed by Vels Film International. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has music by A.R. Rahman and is written by Jeyamohan.

Dr. Ishari K Ganesh, founder, chairman, and Chancellor of Vels University said, "This year, the committee members, have unanimously decided that actor Silambarasan TR would be the worthy recipient of this honorary doctorate. I would like to clarify that it has nothing to do with the fact that the actor is a part of movies produced by Vels Film International."