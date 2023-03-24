Silambarasan TR to get married after Pathu Thala release?

Silambarasan TR is one of the most handsome hunks in the South film industry. He also happens to be the most eligible bachelor in Tamil along with Vishal, Siddharth and etc. Apart from his movies, the actor is always in the headlines for his wedding rumours. Now, the actor caught the Internet's attention with his epic reaction to getting married after the Pathu Thala release.

Silambarasan TR attended the press meet of Pathu Thala along with the cast and crew. During the event, the film's writer shared an uncanny coincidence of how every actor who works with director Krishna gets married. He said actors like Suriya, Jyothika, Aari and Shivvada, and Gautham Karthik got married after working with the director. And soon Simbu replied and said, "Modhalaye solliruka koodadha? (Shouldn't you have said the conflict)."

Over the years, Simbu has always been linked up with several actresses like Nayanthara, Hansika Motwani, Niddhi Agerwal, and others. Simbu had many serious relationships in the past with top actresses but nothing worked out till the end. In fact, last year, around January, gossip mills were abuzz that he was all set to tie the knot with Telugu actress Nidhhi Agerwal. But it just remained as mere rumour.

About Pathu Thala

Coming to Pathu Thala, IT is the remake of Shivarakumar's Kannada film Mufti. The film is a gangster saga and Simbu plays the role of mafia boss AGR. A few days ago, the trailer was released and received a massive response from the audiences for an action-packed entertainer.

Directed by Obeli Krishna, the film also stars Gautham Krishna and Priya Bhavani in lead roles. The project also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Teejay, Joe Malloori, Kalaiyarasan, and Redin Kingsley in key roles, along with others. Music maestro AR Rahman has scored the music for Pathu Thala, whereas Farook Basha is cranking the camera for the drama. The editing department has been headed by Praveen K.L. and Uthara Menon is the costume designer.

Pathu Thala is all set to hit the theatres on March 30.

