Silambarasan TR to play a superhero in AR Murugadoss’s fantasy film: REPORTS

Silambarasan TR , the renowned actor is currently enjoying a highly successful second innings in his acting career. The talented actor's last two outings, Maanandu and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu have emerged as massive box office successes. Silambarasan is now set to be active in the film industry once again, with some highly exciting projects in his kitty. If the latest reports are to be believed, the actor is planning to team up with popular filmmaker AR Murugadoss , for his next outing.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Silambarasan is in talks to play the lead role in the upcoming fantasy film, helmed by AR Murugadoss. The grapevine suggests that the movie, which is expected to be a multi-lingual project, will feature Simbu in the role of a superhero. As per the latest updates, director Murugadoss has narrated the script to Silambaraasan, and the talented actor is highly impressed with it. He is expected to sign the dotted lines soon, after which the project will get an official launch.

Silambarasan's work front

The talented actor is reportedly planning to be choosy in his acting career and has decided to do only one project at a time. Silambarasan TR recently wrapped up the shooting for his next outing Pathu Thala and is currently enjoying a vacation abroad. After returning to Chennai, the actor is expected to start his preparations for AR Murugadoss's fantasy superhero film, which will feature him in a new look. He is reuniting with director Gautham Vasudev Menon for the sequel of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which is expected to start rolling by the second half of 2023. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Silambarasan is also planning to make a comeback to filmmaking very soon.

AR Murugadoss's career

The filmmaker, who is well-known for his blockbuster outings including Dheena, Ghajini, and Thuppakki, is going through a low phase in his career. AR Murugadoss's last outing Darbar, which marked his first collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth, ended up as a commercial failure. Even though he was planning to reunite with Thalapathy Vijay for the popular star's 65th project, the director later walked out of the project citing creative differences.

