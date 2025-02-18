Silambarasan TR to reunite with Vallavan co-star Santhanam for his upcoming film STR49? REPORTS

Silambarasan TR is quite at the forefront of success, courtesy of his impressive line up of films ahead. The actor recently announced a plethora of his upcoming movies, including his scintillating presence in Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life. And now, as per reports, the actor is likely to reunite with one of his oldest co-stars in his forthcoming project.

As per a report by India Today, Simbu’s 49th film tentatively titled STR49 will see him work again with actor Santhanam. An official announcement in this regard is expected to be shortly made by the makers.

For the unversed, Santhanam and Simbu have worked together on several projects in the past, such as Vallavan, Manmadhavan, Osthe, Vaalu and others. Moreover, the latter even did a cameo role in the former’s movie Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya.

Coming back to Silambarasan’s STR49, it is directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan. The film is expected to revolve around a storyline that involves a college background. Sai Abhyankar has apparently been roped in to compose the music for this movie. Allegedly the shooting for the project is likely to go on floors by April or May this year.

Other than this, Simbu’s other project STR51 has also been in the news recently. The upcoming movie is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and is touted as a fantasy film.

Advertisement

In an interview with SS Music, the director revealed deets about what fans can expect from this film and highlighted that the role of ‘God of Love’ done by Simbu would be of a completely different aesthetic and flavour.

He said “The character is god of love, but it is not a love story. The movie is definitely meant for fans, but it also has elements that audiences expect from me. We had unveiled earlier for its announcement as well how the movie would be a vintage style STR flick.”

Meanwhile, Silambarasan has already impressed audiences with glimpses of his power-packed look from Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. The actor would be locking horns with none other than Kamal Haasan in the movie.