Silambarasan TR to sing for Karuppu? Composer hints at second single for Suriya’s fantasy action film

Karuppu, starring Suriya in the lead role, is currently in its final stages, with a release date being eyed for Summer 2026. While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, the second single might arrive sooner rather than later, with Silambarasan TR possibly crooning it.

Silambarasan TR to sing for Suriya starrer Karuppu?

In a recent social media post, Karuppu composer Sai Abhyankkar shared a picture featuring himself with Silambarasan TR. The post was captioned, “Blast begins :)”, which was the same catchphrase used by Suriya in the film’s teaser.

While it is unclear whether the post hints at the Suriya starrer, reports suggest that an update about the movie’s release may be made along with the second single. According to speculation, the makers are eyeing a May 2026 release for Karuppu.

Here’s the post:

More about Karuppu

Karuppu follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against the injustice faced by certain sections of society. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female co-lead.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu, among several others, in key roles. Additionally, RJ Balaji himself will make a cameo appearance.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Looking ahead, Suriya will next appear in the lead role in Vishwanath and Son, directed by Venky Atluri. The upcoming film is said to be an emotionally driven drama, with Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon playing the female leads. The film is slated to hit the big screens in July 2026, with a teaser expected to drop on March 16, 2026.

The actor has also begun work on his cop action-comedy, tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the co-lead, with Naslen playing a key role.

While more details about the movie are yet to be revealed, there are rumors that the film might feature STR in a cameo role.

On the other hand, Silambarasan TR is currently working on the gangster actioner Arasan, directed by Vetrimaaran. Moreover, he also has the fantasy romantic actioner STR51 in the lineup.

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