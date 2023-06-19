Silambarasan TR, Vishal, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu receive red card from TN Producers Council?

Tamil actors Silambarasan TR aka Simbu, Vishal, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Atharvaa have reportedly got a red flag from the Producers Council. It is said that because of their non-cooperation behaviour and controversies, these actors have made it to the list of the Producers Council. The five actors have reportedly received payments from producers but refused to give their dates for films.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Producers Council, headed by N Ramasamy, convened a general body meeting, and zeroed five actors Silambarasan, Vishal, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu and others. It is said that Simbu has been given a red flag for walking out director Gokul's film Corona Kumar, Vishal for not repaying loans to Lyca Productions, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Atharvaa for taking advance but not giving dates to the producers.

The council reportedly asked the producers to inform them before signing the five actors for their films. Further, the statement also mentioned that they had received advance payment from producers and refused to allot dates for shooting and dubbing. The council is also planning to send notices to Simbu, Vishal, and the other three actors and if they do not respond, they could take strict action against them.

While the producers' council have zeroed in on five actors, they haven't named them yet. Rumours are rife that the above-mentioned actors could get a red card from the council for their behaviour.

Upcoming projects

Silambarasan TR teamed up with director Desingh Periyasamy for his next film, tentatively titled STR48. The director is known for Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal. Kamal Haasan is bankrolling the film under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films.

Vishal, who has been going through some legal trouble recently regarding his future releases due to a long pending financial fine case, has announced his next film. The film which will be the actor’s 34th film is being directed by Singham fame Hari. SJ Suryah has big films lined up in his bucket. He is reportedly locking horns with Kamal Haasan in Indian and Thalapathy Vijay in Leo. The actor is also part of Ram Charan's Game Changer.





ALSO READ: Top News: Thalapathy Vijay's Leo lands in trouble; Kajal Aggarwal beats up the bad guys in Satyabhama teaser