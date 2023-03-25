Silambarasan TR visits Ajith Kumar's house to offer condolences on the demise of his father P Subramaniam

Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam Mani aka PS Mani, passed away, on Friday morning. The entire Kollywood fraternity expressed their condolences and paid their respects too. After Thalapathy Vijay, Silambarasan TR visited Ajith's house in Chennai and offered condolences to his family on the demise of his father PS Mani.

Silambarasan TR personally visited Ajith Kumar's house to offer condolences and pay his respects to his father PS Mani. A video of Simbu visiting Ajith's house has surfaced on social media. Apart from Simbu, Tamil celebs Sarathkumar, and Radhakrishnan Parthiban directors Siva, Magizh Thirumeni, and others.

Yesterday, Thalapathy Vijay personally visited Ajith Kumar at his home in Chennai to offer condolences to the demise of his father PS Mani. The Leo's actor gesture won hearts on the Internet and has put an end to the baseless feud of them being rivals.

Many celebs from the film industry including Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar, Manchu Manoj and thousands of fans took to social media and offered their condolences to Ajith Kumar. Hashtags like Stay strong sir and More power to you trended all day on Friday.



Ajith's father reportedly passed away after suffering from a long age-related illness. The actor and his two brothers Anup Kumar and Anil Kumar released an official statement on their father P Subramaniam's demise. A part of the note read, “Our father, P.S. Mani passed away in the early hours of this morning in his sleep after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago.”

The funeral took place on Friday at 10 AM at Besant Crematorium in Chennai. The last rites were a family affair as they wanted to grieve privately.

