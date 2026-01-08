Silambarasan TR voices his support to Thalapathy Vijay after Jana Nayagan release gets postponed

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, was slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal this year. However, as the CBFC certification is still pending, the makers were forced to postpone the release, leaving many fans and audiences disheartened.

As the industry reacts to the delay in certification of the superstar’s final film, Silambarasan TR has voiced his support for Vijay, emphasizing that the day Jana Nayagan releases will be the day true “festivities” begin.

Silambarasan TR voices support for Thalapathy Vijay after Jana Nayagan gets postponed

In a recent social media post, Silambarasan TR wrote, “Dear Vijay anna, Setbacks have never stopped you. You’ve crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha (festival) begins on the day Jana Nayagan releases.”

Here’s the post:

Apart from STR, Ravi Mohan also came out in support of Thalapathy Vijay and underlined that “Pongal” will truly arrive only when the film is released.

For those unaware, Jana Nayagan is yet to receive certification from the CBFC. As the certification has not been granted, the makers have approached the judiciary in hopes of receiving a final verdict. Only after the verdict is delivered will the makers finalize a new release date.

The production house has officially issued a press note regarding the film’s delay. Moreover, reports suggest that both domestic and international bookings have been refunded to audiences.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, is touted as the superstar’s final cinematic appearance. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows the story of Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even persuades her to join the military, despite her fear of violence.

Amid these developments, a grave threat looms over India, one that could lead to the total annihilation of its people. As Vetri Kondan finds himself caught between these circumstances, a personal vendetta also comes into play, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and expose the system that triggered the crisis.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and several others in key roles.

