Silambarasan TR wraps up dubbing for Gautham Menon's directorial Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu; See PIC

Silambarasan TR, also known as Simbu, will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. It is one of the most awaited films and is gearing up for release on September 15. The actor is back to India after his dad T Rajender medical treatment and has wrapped up dubbing for the film. He shared a pic from dubbing studio to announce the same.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will reportedly explore a novel subject and marks the third collaboration of Simbu, film director Gautham Menon & Oscar-winner A R Rahman. Billed to be a realistic and hard-hitting action drama, the upcoming Tamil film will be dubbed in various other languages. The film is written by Tamil writer Jeyamohan, who has also penned the dialogues for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu also stars Siddhi Idnani, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Neeraj Madhav. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman.

Besides Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, he also has Corona Kumar, directed by Gokul and b backed by Vels Film International. The actor also will be seen in a Tamil film titled Pathu Thala directed by Obelli Krishna.

