Silambarasan TR wraps up dubbing for Gautham Menon's directorial Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu; See PIC

Silambarasan TR, also known as Simbu, will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. It is one of the most awaited films and is gearing up for release on September 15. The actor is back to India after his dad T Rajender medical treatment and has wrapped up dubbing for the film. He shared a pic from dubbing studio to announce the same.

The Tamil star took to Instagram to share a picture from the dubbing studio, and wrote, “Dubbing wrapped for #vtk.” Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu wrapped up shoot on April 15 and has been in the post-production phase for the past few weeks. Take a look at the pic here: