Silambarasan TR wraps up dubbing for Gautham Menon's directorial Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu; See PIC

Silambarasan TR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu dubbing is wrapped up and gearing up for grand release.
Silambarasan TR, also known as Simbu, will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. It is one of the most awaited films and is gearing up for release on September 15. The actor is back to India after his dad T Rajender medical treatment and has wrapped up dubbing for the film. He shared a pic from dubbing studio to announce the same.
Take a look at the pic here:
Besides Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, he also has Corona Kumar, directed by Gokul and b backed by Vels Film International. The actor also will be seen in a Tamil film titled Pathu Thala directed by Obelli Krishna.
